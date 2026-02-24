/Lucknow murder: Son shoots father, chops body into pieces, hides remains in drum; sister witness crime. Horrifying details emerge

A gruesome patricide in Uttar Pradesh’s capital has sent shockwaves through Lucknow, reviving memories of last year’s infamous ‘blue drum’ murder in Meerut. A 21-year-old B.Com student, Akshat Singh, has been arrested for allegedly killing his 49-year-old father, Manvendra Singh, before dismembering the body and concealing the remains inside a plastic drum at their residence in the upscale Ashiana locality. According to police, the crime took place in the early hours of February 20, around 4:30 am. Investigators say the accused shot his father with a licensed rifle following a heated argument. Manvendra Singh was a liquor businessman and also ran Vardhman Pathology Lab in Kakori.

Argument over career led to bloodshed

Police officials stated that tensions between father and son had been simmering for months. The dispute reportedly escalated after Manvendra pressured his son to prepare for the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) instead of pursuing a B.Com degree. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Vikrant Vir, said, “Manvendra Singh had been reported missing for three days by his son.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Police arrested Akshat Singh, 21, after his conflicting statements unravelled the plot.” Investigators revealed that Akshat initially attempted to mislead authorities. He claimed his father had woken him at 6 am on February 20 to say he was travelling to Delhi and would return later that day. However, when Manvendra’s three mobile phones went offline, suspicion started to grow. "After a heated argument with Manvendra, Akshat grabbed his father's licensed rifle and fired a shot, killing him on the spot," read a police statement.

Sister witnessed the murder

In a chilling twist, the accused’s younger sister, a Class 11 student, reportedly saw the shooting. Police say she was threatened with death if she disclosed what she had witnessed. "The sister witnessed the entire episode but was intimidated into silence," the DCP said.

Body mutilated, parts dumped

Ashiana SHO Kshatrapal detailed how the accused attempted to destroy evidence. "To erase evidence, Akshat dragged the body from the third floor to an empty ground-floor room. There, he dismembered it using tools from the house. He loaded some parts into his car and drove to Sadrauna, a remote area, where he dumped them," said Kshatrapal.

The torso and head were sealed inside a blue plastic drum, allegedly with plans to dispose of them later. Police intercepted him before he could complete that act. "Strict interrogation led to his confession," the DCP confirmed. Forensic teams have since recovered the drum containing the mutilated remains and are examining bloodstains found in the car and inside the house. Search operations continue in Sadrauna to locate the missing body parts.