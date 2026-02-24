/Licensed rifle, blue drum and NEET: Lucknow youth kills father, dismembers his body in chilling murder case

A 21-year-old youth was arrested in Lucknow on Monday (Feb 23) for killing his father, dismembering his body parts over disagreements on the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET). The youth has been identified as Akshat Pratap Singh and his father as 49-year-old Manvendra Singh. Akshat his parts of his father's body in a blue drum, police said. To mislead the police after the incident, Akshat lodged a missing person complaint but was eventually apprehended by a patrol team. He later confessed that he was fed up of intense pressure from his father to clear the NEET medical entrance exam and pursue a medical career. However, previous incidents involving a theft of jewelry from the home has also surfaced.

What the police said?

According to police, Akshat broke down and confessed to shooting his father with a licensed rifle at approximately 4:30 AM on February 20, following a heated argument. He then moved the body from the third floor to an empty room on the ground floor. He allegedly used a saw to dismember the body, hiding the torso in a blue plastic drum and disposing of other parts in a Brezza car near Sadaruna village. Several reports stated that Akshat's minor sister witnessed the dismemberment. Manvendra's wife passed away nine years ago, when his son scored well in class XII, he wanted him to crack the NEET.