Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /'Were you sitting here to...': Three women from Arunachal Pradesh face racial abuse; demand apology

'Were you sitting here to...': Three women from Arunachal Pradesh face racial abuse; demand apology

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Feb 22, 2026, 19:42 IST | Updated: Feb 22, 2026, 19:42 IST
'Were you sitting here to...': Three women from Arunachal Pradesh face racial abuse; demand apology

For representative purpose only Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Three women from Arunachal Pradesh allege racial abuse by neighbours in Delhi over a minor dispute. The women demand an apology for derogatory remarks targeting them

Three women from Arunachal Pradesh, currently living in Delhi, have filed a complaint accusing their neighbours of racial abuse and humiliation during a dispute that escalated over a minor repair job. The incident took place on the afternoon of February 20 in Malviya Nagar, when the women were having electrical and drilling work done in their rented flat. According to the women, the work caused dust and small debris to fall into the apartment below, leading to a confrontation with their neighbours, Harsh Singh and his wife.

Instead of resolving the issue amicably, the women allege that Singh and his wife hurled racial slurs and made derogatory remarks targeting their ethnicity. Videos of the heated argument, which later went viral on social media, show one of the accused allegedly asking one of the women, “Were you sitting here to do ‘business’? Have you opened a ‘massage parlour’ at home?” These comments were reportedly made by Singh’s wife.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The women responded by defending themselves, with one saying, “Everyone heard what you said about my image. You made false allegations that I drink alcohol.” She further challenged the couple to check her room for any alcohol bottles, saying, “Go and check my room for any bottles.” The confrontation escalated, and the women described the incident as not only a personal humiliation but also an insult to the entire northeastern community. They have since demanded a formal apology from the accused.

An FIR was filed at the Malviya Nagar Police Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to promoting communal hatred and insulting the modesty of a woman. While no physical injuries were reported, the women have said that the emotional and mental distress caused by the incident was significant.

Trending Stories

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

Share on twitter

Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

Trending Topics