/‘Lost his cool…’: Delhi cop who slapped woman during Parliament march removed from protest site

An Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police of the Delhi Police, whose video went viral, as he slapped a woman protestor in New Delhi on Jul 20 as amid chaos during Parliament march organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has been removed from the protest site of Jantar Mantar. Calls grew online to remove him after protesters identified him as Sandeep Lamba, the Additional DCP in the North East district. The Delhi Police has removed him from the protest site with immediate effect. In the 36-second video that went viral, he is seen slapping at a woman near the Parliament complex while she appears to be rushing as police chased the protesters.

Action against Lamba was taken after he was mentioned during a Delhi High Court hearing. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who appeared for the petitioners, told a bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, "The woman is not moving. I can show the video right now. Let us not be scared to name our thugs in uniform when they deserve to be named. He should be summoned here and he should be asked to be accountable." Meanwhile, ex-Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale also filed a police complaint against Lamba.

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Additionally, The Print quoted an unnamed Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-rank officer of the Delhi Police saying that the act by Lamba was done in the “spur of the moment.” “The woman had something like nails in her hand and was not responding to the call to leave the site despite clear instructions from the officer. She had a nail-like substance in her hand and was arguing with the officer. The officer lost cool and committed the act. He has been asked to maintain discipline with regard to dealing with women protesters," the DCP-rank officer said.

What happened on Jul 20?

On July 20, thousands gathered at the Jantar Mantar to take part in the Parliament march announced by CJP. However, CJP leaders didn't lead the protests and two spokesperson of the group went to meet Union Minister JP Nadda and submitted their written demands to the minister. They said that the minister assured him that he would get back to them after speaking to higher leadership.

As crowd swelled, Delhi Police used batons and tear gas to disperse them. Videos showed Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force personnel chasing the protesters and using tear gas shells at several locations around Jantar Mantar. Later, at night, despite the crackdown, the protesters gathered again at Jantar Mantar again with CJP's Abhijit Dipke leading them and apologizing for not being able to save the students. Since then, the protests has continued even as Centre has deployed BSF and other para military forces in the area, alongside Delhi police.

