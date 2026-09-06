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  • /London-bound Virgin Atlantic flight with 270 aboard makes emergency landing in Bengaluru. This is what happened

London-bound Virgin Atlantic flight with 270 aboard makes emergency landing in Bengaluru. This is what happened

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 17:06 IST | Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 17:06 IST
London-bound Virgin Atlantic flight with 270 aboard makes emergency landing in Bengaluru. This is what happened

Image for representation Photograph: (AFP)

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A London-bound Virgin Atlantic flight carrying 270 passengers safely made an emergency landing at Bengaluru’s airport shortly after take-off on Sunday due to an unspecified technical snag.

A London-bound Virgin Atlantic flight carrying 270 passengers made an emergency landing at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on Sunday after developing a technical snag shortly after take-off.

Sources at Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) told news agency PTI that the aircraft was forced to return to Bengaluru after the technical issue emerged soon after departure.

Flight circles near Tumakuru before returning

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The flight took off from Kempegowda International Airport at around 8.20 am. Shortly after take-off, the aircraft developed a technical problem, prompting the crew to assess the situation and return to Bengaluru. According to reports, the aircraft circled near Tumakuru for more than half an hour before the crew decided to head back to the airport.

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The flight subsequently made an emergency landing at Kempegowda International Airport as a precautionary measure.

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All 270 passengers safe

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BIAL sources said all 270 passengers on board were safe following the emergency landing.

Airport authorities are working to ascertain the exact nature of the technical snag that prompted the aircraft to turn back. Virgin Atlantic has not yet stated the cause of the incident. Further details about the technical problem and the flight’s subsequent operations are awaited.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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