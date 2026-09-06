/London-bound Virgin Atlantic flight with 270 aboard makes emergency landing in Bengaluru. This is what happened

A London-bound Virgin Atlantic flight carrying 270 passengers made an emergency landing at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on Sunday after developing a technical snag shortly after take-off.

Sources at Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) told news agency PTI that the aircraft was forced to return to Bengaluru after the technical issue emerged soon after departure.

Flight circles near Tumakuru before returning

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The flight took off from Kempegowda International Airport at around 8.20 am. Shortly after take-off, the aircraft developed a technical problem, prompting the crew to assess the situation and return to Bengaluru. According to reports, the aircraft circled near Tumakuru for more than half an hour before the crew decided to head back to the airport.

The flight subsequently made an emergency landing at Kempegowda International Airport as a precautionary measure.

All 270 passengers safe

BIAL sources said all 270 passengers on board were safe following the emergency landing.