/Lohagarh murder: Was Chetan blackmailing Siya? Probe underway as a secret signal emerges

Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary allegedly conspired for months to kill Ketan Agarwal. While both of them are now blaming each other for the murder, the police believe it was Chetan who ultimately pushed Ketan down the Lohagarh Fort. “Tumse na ho paayega, ab mai karta hoon uska kaam,” he reportedly told Siya after she failed twice. The two even had a signal for the moment they would push Ketan 600 feet to his death.

According to reports by News18, Siya and Ketan visited the fort on two occasions before, but she couldn't gather the guts to push him. So Chetan stepped in and told her that he would take charge now, and on their third attempt, Ketan died.

The police say that Chetan was in a hurry since he wanted to spend time with Siya in Mahabaleshwar. They remained in constant touch after the murder. Investigators say they haven’t seen any signs of guilt or remorse on either one’s face.

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Secret signal at Lohagarh Fort

The duo came up with a secret signal that would be like a green light for Chetan to push Ketan off the fort. According to The Week, Siya admitted that they had prepared one for the moment weeks in advance. Chetan’s cue was Siya bending down on the edge of the fort. When she did that, he rushed in and allegedly pushed him into the gorge.

Was Chetan blackmailing Siya?

Meanwhile, a blackmail angle is not being probed. Reports suggest that Chetan was likely blackmailing Siya and threatened to expose her involvement in the first murder attempt if she did not go through with killing Ketan. He allegedly told her that he would expose their relationship to the influential Agarwal family. He reportedly wanted to exploit the Agarwals’ family social standing through Siya, which is why he changed their plans of eloping to murdering Ketan.

Siya’s bank accounts are also being scanned to know if she was secretly giving Chetan money for his travels linked to their murder plans. They are also investigating whether Chetan demanded a massive financial payout from Siya, blackmailing her for knowing about the failed murder attempt in May. Whether Siya promised him a fixed monthly allowance or a lump-sum amount for stopping the wedding is also under probe.

Siya and Chetan are pinning the blame on each other

In custody, Siya and Chetan have turned against each other. Siya says the plan to murder Ketan was Chetan’s from the beginning. Meanwhile, Chetan told the police that he wanted to elope with Siya, but claims she told him it would not work as her wealthy family would find them.