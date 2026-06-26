The investigation into the alleged murder of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwalat Lohagad Fort has entered a crucial phase, with investigators piecing together what they believe was a carefully planned conspiracy. As police continue questioning the accused, both have reportedly begun blaming each other, while the families of the accused have made contrasting public statements.

Ketan Agarwal died after falling into a gorge at Lohagad Fort on June 18. Initially suspected to be an accidental death, the case took a dramatic turn after investigators uncovered evidence suggesting it was a planned murder. Police subsequently arrested Ketan's fiancée Siya Goyaland her alleged boyfriend Chetan Chaudharyon charges of murder and criminal conspiracy.

According to the investigation, CCTV footage has emerged showing Siya and Chetan meeting at a café in Pune a day before Ketan's death.

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Investigators believe the meeting was crucial to the alleged conspiracy, with police suspecting that the duo finalised their plan before luring Ketan to Lohagad Fort the following day. The CCTV footage has become one of the key pieces of evidence in the case. Police have also found that Siya and Chetan were in frequent contact in the months leading up to the incident. Investigators are examining mobile phones, deleted chats, call records, CCTV footage and location data to establish the exact sequence of events and the role played by each accused.

During custodial interrogation, both accused have reportedly shifted blame onto one another. While Chetan has allegedly claimed that Siya masterminded the murder plot, Siya has reportedly maintained that Chetan pushed Ketan off the cliff. Investigators are verifying both versions with forensic, technical and electronic evidence. Police are also probing whether there was an earlier failed attemptto kill Ketan just days before the fatal incident. The Agarwal family has alleged that Ketan was previously taken to the fort and an attempt was made on his life, a claim investigators are now trying to corroborate. Officers suspect the murder may have been planned over several days rather than being a spur-of-the-moment act.

Families React

In a significant development, Siya Goyal's parents have publicly distanced themselves from their daughter.Her mother said Ketan was like a son to the family and added that if Siya is found guilty by the court, she should receive the strictest punishment.She said justice must prevail irrespective of family ties. Siya's father also echoed similar sentiments, saying no one should be spared if proven guilty and that the law must take its course.

Meanwhile, Chetan Chaudhary's family has maintained that he is innocent, claiming he has been falsely implicated and had no role in planning or executing the alleged murder. Ketan Agarwal's family continues to demand the harshest punishmentfor both accused. They have repeatedly stated that Ketan was an extremely cautious person who avoided unnecessary risks, strengthening their belief that he was deliberately lured to the fort under the pretext of an outing.

What Happens Next?

The investigation is now entering its final evidence-gathering stage. Pune Police are expected to: