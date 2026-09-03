/‘Let’s put an end to this’: Abhijeet Dipke demands PM Modi to show his degree after podcaster reignites row

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday (Sep 3) challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he will show his degree from Boston University if he reveals he did the same. This comes amid controversy surrounding the qualifications of Dipke, who is facing allegations of faking his education in the US.

In a post on X, Dipke wrote that people had grown impatient waiting to see his own degree, adding, “Makes me wonder how they’ve managed for 12 years without seeing the Prime Minister’s.” He followed with a direct challenge: “let’s both show our degrees and put an end to this.”

This comes after Dipke circulated a video compilation, reportedly from an account called “BUComGrad,” showing what appeared to be an afterparty where he is seen seated at a table talking with others.

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Podcaster sparks fresh controversy

The renewed scrutiny traces back to a podcast hosted by Prakhar Gupta featuring activist Sonam Wangchuk, in which Gupta relayed a friend’s claims about investigating Dipke’s Boston University record. According to Gupta, the friend “has gone down the rabbit hole of checking Abhijeet’s educational credentials and found that there is no record of him graduating from Boston University.”

Dipke also questioned a Delhi High Court decision not to disclose Modi’s degree, writing that “anyone who doesn’t show their degree is apparently a fraud and a liar,” according to his post.

Older allegations resurface

Earlier, RTI activist Amit Tiwari had questioned how Dipke’s family funded his US education given his father’s government salary. Dipke has addressed this before, telling journalist Barkha Dutt that his studies were “funded by a scholarship provided by Boston University,” alongside an education loan, and produced a scholarship letter as evidence.

CJP spokesperson Vaishnavi Gaur dismissed the renewed RTI scrutiny as selective, contrasting it with calls for transparency around the PM CARES Fund.