Last few days has seen COVID-19 cases rise significantly: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that in the past few days the number of coronavirus cases had risen significantly in the city.

"On 9 April, 51 cases were reported, 183 on Apri 10, 166 the next day, 356 on April 13," the Delhi chief minister said, adding, "in the last two months, many foreigners came to Delhi from affected nations."

In Delhi, two doctors from RML hospital tested positive for COVID-19. "There is a possibility that both of them were exposed to COVID-19 positive cases. Contact tracing has started," RML officials said.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government said that 120 active coronavirus cases were reported in the state which is an increase of 10 cases since Monday. The state has recorded seven deaths due to coronavirus.

Karnataka reported 13 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases stand at 260 including 10 deaths and 71 people having been discharged, the state government informed.