Ladakh: Nine Indian soldiers dead, many injured, after Army vehicle plunges into gorge
Nine soldiers of Indian Army lost their lives after their vehicle fell in a gorge in northernmost India's Ladakh. The accident occurred about 7 km short of Kyari town in the union territory of Ladakh
The troops were reportedly moving from Karu garrison to Kyari near Leh. An unspecified number of troops have suffered injuries in the accident, defence officials said.
