Ladakh: Nine Indian soldiers dead, many injured, after Army vehicle plunges into gorge

SrinagarEdited By: Mukul SharmaUpdated: Aug 19, 2023, 09:29 PM IST

Ladakh | Representative Image Photograph:(Reuters)

An unspecified number of troops have suffered injuries in the accident, defence officials said.

Nine soldiers of Indian Army lost their lives after their vehicle fell in a gorge in northernmost India's Ladakh. The accident occurred about 7 km short of Kyari town in the union territory of Ladakh

The troops were reportedly moving from Karu garrison to Kyari near Leh. An unspecified number of troops have suffered injuries in the accident, defence officials said.

More details to follow soon. 

