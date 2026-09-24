/First anniversary of Leh violence: LG approves withdrawal of Cases against 20, Sonam Wangchuk helds march

On the first anniversary of the September 24, 2025, violence in Leh, Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved the withdrawal of criminal cases against 20 people booked in connection with the unrest.

The decision, taken in the interest of “peace, public tranquillity and social harmony” in Ladakh, was approved under Section 360 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, following a recommendation by the Ladakh Police after reviewing the status of the investigations.

''In the larger interest of peace, public tranquillity and social harmony in Ladakh, I have approved the withdrawal of criminal cases against 20 individuals related to the unfortunate violence that erupted in Leh on September 24 last year,” Saxena said.

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Meanwhile, Leh witnessed a major remembrance rally on Thursday, with local residents, students and participants from outside Ladakh gathering to commemorate the four people whom organisers described as martyrs of the September 24, 2025 violence.

Climate activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk had led a symbolic 20-kilometre march in Leh on Wednesday, ahead of the anniversary. The march was held in memory of those killed during protests demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards, including Sixth Schedule protections for Ladakh.

A separate padyatra was also organised in Kargil, where participants expressed solidarity with the families of those who died and reiterated the issues raised during the protests.

According to the Ladakh administration, 87 people were identified as accused in cases related to rioting and arson following the violence, while 81 were arrested and criminal proceedings were initiated. The police subsequently recommended withdrawal of proceedings against 20 accused after a comprehensive review.

The administration's decision also follows Saxena's recent approval of ex-gratia assistance of Rs 15 lakh each to the next of kin of the four people who died in the September 24 violence. Compensation of Rs 3 lakh was sanctioned for those who sustained major injuries, while those with minor injuries were approved Rs 1 lakh each.