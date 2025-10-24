/Kurnool bus accident: Survivors recount horror of bus fire that killed 19 people in Andhra Pradesh

Harika, who was fast asleep during the early hours of Friday (October 24) morning, narrowly escaped death when the luxury bus she was traveling on caught fire. She woke up to find the flames already spreading rapidly. Fortunately, the rear door of the bus was broken, allowing her to make a daring jump to safety. She suffered injuries but managed to escape before the vehicle was completely consumed by flames, killing 19 others on board.

The fire broke out at around 3-3:30 am, according to Harika, who was one of the 40 passengers on the sleeper bus en route from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. The incident occurred near Ullindakonda on National Highway 44 in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, following a collision with a two-wheeler.

Many of the passengers were still asleep when the fire started, making it even harder for them to escape the fast-spreading flames. By the time Harika woke up, the fire was already taking hold. “I saw the fire spreading, and the only way out was through the broken rear door. I jumped, but I got injured in the process,” she was quoted as saying.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Kurnool bus accident

The bus, which was equipped with sleeper seats and privacy curtains, made it difficult for passengers to determine how many people were on board or whether others needed help. "We just get in and sleep. We have no idea who’s beside us because of the curtains," Harika said. Another survivor, Jayant Kushwaha, shared how the bus’s main exit was jammed, likely due to damaged wiring caused by the fire. “We tried escaping through the front, but the door was locked. We had to break the windows at the back and jump out. Some people fell unconscious after jumping,” he added.

One more survivor, Surya, said the fire likely started after a motorcycle collided with the bus. "The bike went under the bus, and sparks started the fire. Some people jumped out quickly, but others were trapped," he explained. The bus, operated by Kaveri Travels, had 40 passengers, including the driver and a helper. Around 20 people managed to escape, but 19 others have been confirmed dead.