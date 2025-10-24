/Kurnool bus tragedy: Several feared dead after Volvo bus catches fire; CM Chandrababu Naidu grieves loss of families

A devastating incident occurred in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, when a private Volvo bus traveling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru was consumed by flames. Early reports suggest that there were more than 30 passengers onboard at the time of the blaze. The bus was quickly engulfed in fire, raising concerns of numerous fatalities. Emergency services, including the police and fire department, immediately responded to the scene and launched rescue operations.

Authorities are still working to confirm the exact number of casualties and investigate the cause of the fire. Reacting to the tragedy, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party leader, expressed his profound sorrow over the incident. He condemned the horrific loss of life, especially as several passengers were tragically burned alive in the blaze, which occurred near Chinnatekur on the outskirts of Kurnool.

In a statement, Jagan conveyed his condolences to the grieving families and urged the government to provide substantial financial aid to those affected. He also called for the best medical attention to be made available to the injured passengers, who are currently receiving treatment in local hospitals. An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wrote on X, “I am shocked to learn about the devastating bus fire accident near Chinna Tekur village in Kurnool district. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. Government authorities will extend all possible support to the injured and affected families.”