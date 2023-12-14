Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Allahabad High Court allows survey of Mathura mosque

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday (Dec 14) allowed a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah premises, which adjoins the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura, a city in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The announcement by the court came as an important milestone in the temple-mosque dispute.

The court has approved a commission to inspect Mathura's disputed mosque and the survey will be carried out by three appointed commissioners who are advocates.

The Krishna Janmabhoomi case is a long-standing dispute between the Hindu and Muslim communities in India. The case revolves around a site, which the Hindu community claims to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

In the next hearing on December 18, the modalities of the survey will be discussed, said Justice Mayank Kumar Jain.

Notably, the order on the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah issue is the second temple-mosque dispute in which the high court has given its nod to a survey over the past months.

The petition was filed on behalf of the deity Bhagwan Sri Krishna Virajman and seven others through advocates Hari Shankar Jain, Vishnu Shankar Jain, Prabhash Pandey and Devki Nandan.

Vishnu Shankar Jain, the lawyer for the Hindu side said, "Allahabad HC has allowed our application where we had demanded survey of (Shahi Idgah Masjid) by advocate commissioner. The modalities will be decided on Dec 18. The court has rejected the arguments of Shahi Idgah Masjid."

"My demand was that in Shahi Idgah Masjid there are a lot of signs and symbols of the Hindu temple, and to know the actual position, an advocate commissioner is required. It's a landmark judgement by the court," he added. #WATCH | On Krishna Janmabhoomi case, Vishnu Shankar Jain, the lawyer for the Hindu side says, "Allahabad HC has allowed our application where we had demanded survey of (Shahi Idgah Masjid) by advocate commissioner. The modalities will be decided on Dec 18. The court has rejected… pic.twitter.com/OLSeYYSe50 — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023 × The petitioners have claimed that there are signs that the complex was a Hindu temple once. It has also been submitted that Hindu religious symbols and engravings are visible at the base of the pillar.

In May, the high court transferred to itself all cases related to the Mathura dispute. Justice Jain had reserved the order on the Hindu side's petition seeking a survey of the Shahi Idgah premises on November 16.