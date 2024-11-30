Kolkata, India

A hospital in the Indian city of Kolkata has announced it will no longer admit patients from Bangladesh, citing disrespect towards the Indian flag and growing concerns over the treatment of Hindus in the neighbouring country.

Advertisment

JN Ray Hospital, located in Maniktala, a residential area of North Kolkata, made the decision public on Friday (Nov 29). According to hospital officials, the move is a direct response to recent incidents where the Indian flag was allegedly insulted by Bangladeshi nationals.

The hospital stands firm on National dignity

Subhranshu Bhakta, the hospital's director, explained that while medical care is a noble profession, the dignity of the nation takes precedence. "Country is above all. Nothing can happen above the country. Medical service is a noble profession, but the dignity of the country is paramount," Bhakta stated.

Advertisment

Also read | Every 10 minutes, a woman is killed by a lover or relative, alarming UN report shows

He added that the hospital will stop treating patients from Bangladesh until further notice. "We have issued a notification that from today till an indefinite time we will not admit any Bangladeshi patient for treatment. This is primarily because of the insults they have shown towards India," Bhakta said.

Bhakta also called on other hospitals in Kolkata and across India to follow suit, urging them to join the protest against the alleged atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Advertisment

Also read | Mumbai pilot suicide: Friend’s custody extended as police probe deleted WhatsApp chat, calls

"Seeing the tricolour being insulted, we have decided to stop treating Bangladeshis. India has played an important role in their independence but despite that, we are witnessing anti-India sentiments. We hope other hospitals will support us and take similar steps," Bhakta added.

The move comes amid rising tensions over reports of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. These incidents have drawn criticism in India, prompting the Ministry of External Affairs to urge Bangladesh to protect its minority communities.

(With inputs from agencies)