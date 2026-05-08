/Kerala CM race intensifies as VD Satheesan supporters launch street march

Following the Congress-led United Democratic Front’s (UDF) sweeping victory in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, the race for the Chief Minister’s post has intensified, with senior Congress leaders VD Satheesan, KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala emerging as key contenders.

A large group of Congress workers marched from the Palayam Martyrs’ Memorial on Thursday (May 08), demanding that the current Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan be appointed the next Chief Minister of Kerala. Supporters raised slogans in his favour as pressure mounted on the party leadership ahead of the final decision.

At the same time, posters of Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal appeared along Trivandrum Road earlier this week as party workers celebrated the UDF’s massive election victory. The posters further fuelled speculation over who would eventually be chosen to lead the new government.

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Congress leader K Muraleedharan said the final decision on the Chief Ministerial face would be taken by the party high command after consultations with senior leaders from Kerala.

Speaking after the Congress Legislature Party meeting at the Kerala Congress headquarters, Muraleedharan said the party’s central observers had already left for Delhi and would submit their report to the leadership.

“The central observers will submit their report today... The decision will be taken by the high command tomorrow in consultation with the senior leaders of Kerala... The name will probably be announced the day after tomorrow... The decision of the high command is final,” he said.

Muraleedharan also said that despite internal differences, all party leaders would unite once the high command announces its final choice.

The UDF secured a commanding victory in the 140-member Assembly, winning 102 seats in the April 9 elections. Congress emerged as the single largest party in the alliance with 63 seats, while its key ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), won 22 seats.

Meanwhile, tensions escalated in Kerala’s Kottayam district on Friday after a Congress worker allegedly attempted self-immolation while demanding that VD Satheesan be made Chief Minister.

According to witnesses, the worker, identified as Francis, arrived at a busy junction in Kaduthuruthy and raised slogans in support of Satheesan. He then allegedly poured petrol on himself in public and threatened to take the extreme step, saying he was frustrated over the ongoing leadership uncertainty within the party.

The incident added to the growing political pressure on the Congress leadership as the party prepares to announce Kerala’s next Chief Minister.