New Delhi, India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (Dec 11) reiterated that his party will contest the Delhi polls alone, ruling out the possibility of any alliance with Congress.

The former Delhi Chief Minister took to his official X handle and said, "Aam Aadmi Party will be fighting this election on its own strength in Delhi. There is no possibility of any alliance with Congress."

Kejriwal's statement came after there were rumours around AAP and Congress having their final round of discussions for a Delhi election alliance.

Earlier on Saturday (Dec 7), Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devendra Yadav slammed AAP and Kejriwal stating that the ruling party in the national capital was responsible for the "deteriorating" law and order situation here.

He also called for Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's resignation.

Yadav further alleged that the women were victims of the increasing crime rate in the national capital.

'Won Delhi polls alone thrice, will win again in 2025,' says AAP MP Raghav Chadha

AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Wednesday said that the party, which won the last three Delhi elections independently, will contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections 2025 on its own and win.

"I am making it clear that AAP will contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on its own strength. There is no question of any alliance. The reports of any kind of alliance between AAP and Congress are baseless. The AAP has won the last three Delhi elections alone, on its own. Fourth time also, when there will be Assembly elections in 2025, AAP will contest based on its work and Arvind Kejriwal's name, and win. There is no chance of alliance," he said.

