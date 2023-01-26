Kashmir's only maker of traditional musical instruments receives Padma Shri on Republic Day

Ghulam Mohammad Zaz's hard work, dedication and love towards his craft have finally paid off. Zaz was awarded the nation's highest civilian award Padma Shri on the 74th Republic Day of India. He is the only artist alive making traditional Kashmiri musical instruments like Santoor, Rabab and Sarangi in Jammu and Kashmir.

Celebrations are on in Ghulam Mohammad Zaz's home after the news came in about Zaz getting India's highest civilian award. The family, friends and neighbours are thronging his residence in the Zaina Kadal area of Srinagar city. He is the eighth generation of makers of musical instruments in the Kashmir region. And he dedicates this award to the previous generations from whom he learnt and carried forward the art.

"It's God's grace and I am highly thankful to the Government for the Award. It has given me a lot of happiness. This award is for those who taught me,7 generations before me in my family have been making these musical Instruments. I am the 8th generation, and I will keep making these instruments. This craft always remained within the family. I did not do this work for money, It was given to me by my forefathers," said Ghulam Mohammad Zaz.

Zaz is famous for making the most unique musical instruments of Kashmir, they have been preferred by some of the best musicians in India. And not only does he make these instruments for artists in India but abroad too.

His musical instruments have been used by musicians in Europe, the United States and the Middle East. Musicians like Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, Bhajan Sopori and many more have performed internationally playing Santoor made by Ghulam Mohammad Zaz.

"Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma and Bhajan Sopori were one of the pioneers of Santoor players in the country. They took it to another level. Their children are keeping the tradition alive. But what their parents did for the instrument is unmatchable. I have been sending these instruments across the world. Artists from Europe play the same instrument in a different way. I am sad that in the future there is no one taking this tradition forward, but I am also hopeful that the art will not die," said Ghulam Mohammad Zaz.

The locality where Zaz lives is celebrating his award. His family and friends are proud that he has been rewarded for his immense hard work and dedication towards the craft for over seven decades. Zaz has three daughters and all of them are extremely proud of their father's work.

"We are extremely proud of Papa. His dedication towards his work has finally been appreciated by the government. I am feeling happy. It's a celebration all over, we have been receiving so many calls and we are very happy and proud," said Ishfaq Ahmad, who is the son-in-law of Zaz.

If the government does not intervene, the art of making these musical instruments may not survive in future.

