Kashmiri activist, known for 'I’m not Malala’ speech in UK parliament, accuses harassment at Delhi airport

Kashmiri activist and journalist Yana Mir, known for her recent viral video titled 'I am not Malala,' alleged mistreatment by customs officials at Delhi Airport upon her return from London. However, authorities denied these claims, sparking a controversy.

In a social media post, Mir detailed her experience, stating that customs officials subjected her to scrutiny, leaving her luggage open and scanning it as if she were involved in smuggling. She expressed frustration at being questioned about luxury items and facing scrutiny reminiscent of a criminal interrogation.

“Madam scan your bag, open your bag, why do you have Louis Vuitton shopping bags? Did you pay for them? Where are the bills???? What Londoners think of me: INDIAN MEDIA WARRIOR. What Delhi customs thinks of me: Brand Smuggler,” wrote Mir alongside a video she shared from the airport.

Airport encounter unfolds

Mir's video from the airport captures her frustration, with her questioning the necessity of such scrutiny, particularly at an early hour. She voices embarrassment over the situation, emphasizing the discomfort caused by the officials' actions.

“Why are you making me do this at 5 in the morning? Have you told them (your team) what I have done and come? This is embarrassing for me,” Mir can be heard saying in the video.

In response, Delhi Customs shared surveillance footage contradicting Mir's claims, asserting that her luggage underwent routine scanning in accordance with international passenger protocols. The post emphasised the staff's professionalism and courteous behavior, challenging Mir's portrayal of events.

“Bag scanning of international passengers is done routinely. While other passengers put their luggage inside the scanner without any fuss. Ms. Yana Mir felt needlessly offended. The staff remained courteous throughout. Privileges are not above the law,” the post read. Bag scanning of international passengers is done routinely. While other paxs put their luggage inside the scanner without any fuss

Ms. Yana Mir felt needlessly offended. Staff remained courteous throughout.Privileges are not above law. Footage tells the story. pic.twitter.com/vpwn4MMVQt — Delhi Customs (Airport & General) (@AirportGenCus) February 26, 2024 × The customs department clarified that Mir's luggage underwent standard scanning procedures, with airline staff and customs officers involved in the process. Despite allegations of non-cooperation, the staff maintained professionalism throughout.

Also watch | Indian Navy conducts airborne insertion operations over Arabian Sea Privileges vs compliance

Highlighting the principle of equality before the law, the customs officials emphasized that Mir's status did not exempt her from standard procedures. They reiterated that adherence to regulations supersedes personal privileges, refuting any claims of mistreatment or discrimination.