Kashmir Valley witnesses extreme cold wave conditions, parts of Dal Lake frozen

Kashmir Valley is witnessing severe cold conditions. Srinagar recorded the minimum temperature at -4.8° C which has led to the freezing of portions of the world-famous Dal Lake. The day-to-day life of the local population remains affected due to the severe cold conditions, particularly during morning and evening hours.

Srinagar‘s Dal Lake has become a winter spectacle, attracting tourists from across the world to enjoy its frozen view. Since the temperature across Kashmir Valley has plummeted in the last few days, the portions of the lake froze early on Tuesday (Jan 2), making it difficult for the locals living on the lake to cut through the ice and come to the banks.

There are thousands of tourists in the Kashmir Valley to experience the severe cold wave conditions. Places like Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonmarg are fully booked with tourists from across India and the world arriving to experience the winter.

"I have never witnessed these visuals in my life before. The frozen lake looks extremely beautiful and it is a unique experience. We have especially come to witness the cold weather in the Kashmir Valley, and we are having the time of our lives. We are also planning to go to Gulmarg and Pahalgam to witness the snow. I will recommend Kashmir to everybody when I go back to Kerala," said Sajad, a tourist from Kerala.

As Kashmir Valley is experiencing Chilai Kalan - the 40-day harsh winter period, places like Pahalgam and Gulmarg remain the coldest in the region. Pahalgam recorded the lowest temperature at -6.2°C while the resort town of Gulmarg recorded the minimum temperature at -4°C.

“To see the frozen Dal Lake is a dream come true. I had only seen this on TV and today witnessing this live was a very unique experience for me. I have come along with my friends to enjoy the beauty of Kashmir in winter. So far, we have seen the frozen Dal Lake and all of us are extremely amused at looking at the frozen lake, “ said Ashish, another tourist.