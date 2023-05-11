Kashmir University hosts International Y20 consultations under India’s G20 Presidency

The University of Kashmir hosted international Y20 consultation meetings under India’s presidency of G-20. 17 Youth delegates from G20 countries like Indonesia, Mexico, Turkey, Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the United States, Brazil and Nigeria participated in the two-day event at the University of Kashmir in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of 108 students from the University of Kashmir, 34 students from schools around J&K, 57 students from colleges around Srinagar, 11 students' colleges and universities in Jammu, 33 DoYA delegates, 25 Y20 Secretariat delegates and 25 student activists also participated.

"This global event will change the future with the involvement of so many countries. Many of the young students and delegates can influence this world. I am a strong supporter of conservation and safeguarding nature," said William, an American student.

The theme of the consultative meeting was “Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a Way of Life” and was held under the aegis of India’s G20 Presidency.

“The Y20 is being held here in which’s students from across the world have gathered here. They have come to keep their points over climate change and those points will be sent across to the policymakers. If students today are gathered to keep their point in front of others, these same students can tomorrow become leaders for climate change. I am proud that Kashmir University is hosting this international event,” said Aqeel Ahmad, a student from Kashmir University.

The ideas generated will eventually be taken to the G20 platform and shall contribute to policy-making in critical areas. The University has undertaken enormous research on the subject of climate change and has been designated as a Centre of Excellence in Glacial Studies in the Western Himalayas by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

