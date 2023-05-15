Kashmir opens 300 new film destinations, over 200 films shot in last one year

Kashmir Valley once used to be Hindi film industry's favourite destination for shooting for decades before the insurgency. Now, Jammu and Kashmir Government's tourism department is working to revive film tourism in the valley. More than 300 new destinations have been identified for shooting of films.

In last one year, Jammu and Kashmir has had over 200 shoots which included those of films, web series and drama. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan shot for his film recently as well. The government has a film policy in place to make conditions suitable for film crews. The government has introduced one window approvals for shooting in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Jammu and Kashmir used to be famous for film shootings during the 1960's, 70's, and 80's. If a part of a film was not shot in Jammu Kashmir, it was considered incomplete. Our effort, from the department of tourism, is that once again, Jammu and Kashmir should be brought into the mainstream of film shoots. You would be surprised to know that in the last one year we have had over 200 shoots which include films, web series and Drama due to which we realise the scope has increased now," said Syed Abid Rashid, Administrative Secretary, JK Tourism.

"We are adding three hundred new destinations for the shoots this year. These include offbeat destinations, religious tourism destinations and adventure treks. We will have around 75 adventure treks, 75 religious tourism and 75 cultural tourism destinations. We will try to upscale them and start promotions at national and international level. We have our one window film policy," he added.

Kashmir is hosting G20 meetings between May 22-24 and the main focus of the meetings will include tourism. The Jammu and Kashmir government believes that the event would eventually mean more footfall of domestic as well as International filmmakers. The government is also trying to carry out international promotions to attract filmmakers from across the world.

"G20 is happening by the end of this month, the core focus area of it is tourism. So, it's an immense opportunity to project Jammu and Kashmir at an international level and promote it. We will have a lot of advantages and in future tourist footfall, the international tourist footfall in terms of film tourism will increase. I think this historical event is happening for the first time since 1947. It is one of the biggest events to be held in Kashmir to showcase JK to the whole world," said Syed Abid Rashid, Administrative Secretary, JK Tourism.

The local film makers are also hopeful that after G20, there would be more and more film crews as well as tourists coming to the union territory. And by opening these new destinations for the film crews, more and more film productions will choose valley for their shoots and will also generate employment at the local level.

"It's very nice to promote the tourism of Kashmir or JK as a whole. There are many places other than Gulmarg and Pahalgam in the Valley which need to be explored. The local Kashmiris want other places to be opened and which are shooting worthy, and I am extremely happy about it. It will create new job opportunities as hotels will open, taxi stands will open which means good for the industry. I am very happy about G20. Kashmir is already on the world map of tourism. G20 happening here means a lot for the locals, the government and also the film makers. It will bring Kashmir in the world limelight once again and for a good reason. It's good for films and tourism," said Mushtaq Ali Khan, a filmmaker and festival director of Kashmir Film Festival.

The Government of India believes that upcoming G20 meetings in Srinagar will showcase the valley as an international film shooting destination.

