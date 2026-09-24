/Kanpur millionaire murder case: Did son ask hitman to name his wife? Police probe takes a turn

The murder investigation into Kanpur pharmaceutical trader Vineet Minocha has taken a new turn after police arrested his son, Subrat Minocha, in connection with the killing. Investigators are now examining whether Subrat allegedly hired the attackers and attempted to shift suspicion onto his wife, Shalu.

Vineet, 60, was stabbed to death at his Ratan Orbit apartment in Kalyanpur on September 5. Police had initially arrested Shalu along with alleged contract killers Vishal Gautam and Rajkishore, suspecting her involvement in the murder.

Hitman allegedly told to name wife

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According to Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal, Vishal told investigators that Subrat had asked him to kill his father and allegedly offered him Rs 6 lakh. Vishal also claimed that Subrat instructed him to name Shalu if the killers were caught.

Police are checking the allegation against call records, CCTV footage and other digital and circumstantial evidence.

Investigators found that Vishal had obtained a new SIM card shortly before the murder and made his first call from that number to Subrat. Police are also examining around 258 calls exchanged between Vishal and Subrat.

Financial and property angle under scanner

Police are probing possible financial and property-related motives behind the killing. Investigators are examining allegations that Subrat was facing debts of more than Rs 20 lakh and had also fallen out with his father over financial matters.

A registered will made in 2022 reportedly divided Vineet’s properties among his wife Punita, son Subrat and daughter Shubhani.

Police reconstruct murder timeline

Investigators are piecing together the movements of the accused on September 5. Police said Subrat and Shalu left home around 9 pm and later went to a party, while Vishal and another accused allegedly entered Vineet’s home.