Johnny Depp to tour with his rock band Hollywood Vampires in 2023

Johnny Depp is taking his music career seriously. He has been touring with British rocker Jeff Beck across Europe for the past month and now will embark on an overseas tour with his rock band Hollywood Vampires next year. The tour will also include band mates Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, and Tommy Henriksen

The band's tour has been postponed in the past owing to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

"We kept trying to make it happen, but unfortunately due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 travel restrictions, it is just not possible," read the statement.

However, with the ease of restrictions, the group has planned to reunite with their fans in Luxembourg and Germany to perform in six scheduled shows. The first gig would be held on June 20, 2023, at Oberhausen's Rudolf Weber Arena in Germany while the rock band would perform their last gig on June 30 in Mainz`s Zitadelle, in Germany, the same year.

Previously, the actor was spotted performing as a guest alongside singer Jeff Beck during his live shows.

Depp made the headlines for travelling to Europe to accompany Beck and perform with him, amid his trial verdict against his ex-wife and actor Amber Heard in a defamation case. Depp has joined Beck yet again to perform in a run of shows with him in Europe, until the gigs end on July 25 in Paris.

In lieu of the public defamation trial, the jury reached a verdict on June 1, deciding that Depp, proved that Heard defamed him in the 2018 op-ed. Depp has maintained that he never assaulted Heard and claimed she physically harmed him. The jury awarded Depp USD 15 million in damages but Heard will only have to pay USD 8.4 million due to a Virginia law limiting punitive damages. In her countersuit, Heard won one of the three defamation counts and was awarded USD 2 million in damage.

(with agency inputs)