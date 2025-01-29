Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have unearthed a major inter-state drug trafficking network in Srinagar after several arrests and revealed that the entire operation was being run by a man who is jailed in the Karnal prison in Haryana. After analysing evidence, including bank transactions and communication records, during the investigation, Raju Gupta from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and Mohammad Abrar from Bhajanpura, Delhi, were identified as the major dealers who supplied narcotics to local drug peddlers in the Kashmir region.

A team of Srinagar Police conducted extensive operations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi for over 10 days with the assistance of local police. Raju Gupta was apprehended on January 23 in Bareilly, and Mohammad Abrar was arrested on January 24 in Bhajanpura. Both suspects were presented before the respective local courts, and their transit remands were obtained. Both drug suppliers are now in police custody.

Moreover, a suspicious courier parcel linked to the accused has been identified in Loni, Ghaziabad, and steps are being taken to retrieve it with court approval. The financial transactions and properties of the accused are under scrutiny for potential attachment under the NDPS Act.

“We had arrested three drug peddlers in Srinagar, from whose possession we recovered a huge quantity of narcotics. A motorcycle was intercepted, leading to the arrest of three drug peddlers, Aijaz Ahmad Ganie (Athwajan Pantha Chowk), Owais Ahmad Gojri (Brari Pora), and Mir Roman (Ali Masjid Eidgah). We found that these drug peddlers were part of an inter-state drug trafficking module and that they used to buy drugs from outside the Union Territory, mostly UP. We have arrested two main drug dealers from outside Kashmir. They used to send drugs through courier to local peddlers. It’s a big success for us,” said Showkat Ahmad Dar, SP, North, Srinagar City.

Now, Jammu and Kashmir Police is investigating the main handler, who is lodged in Karnal Jail. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, he was the one handling all the drug dealings from jail. The drug dealers in UP were working at his behest. The J&K Police is continuing its investigations further.

Jammu and Kashmir Police say that they are committed to dismantling all drug networks to ensure the safety of society and would go the last mile to bring to justice everyone involved in drug peddling.