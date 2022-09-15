J&K: Ghulam Nabi Azad reacts to threat letter from terrorists, says not agent of BJP 

Former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently quit the Congress party, received a threat letter from The Resistance Front terrorist organisation—an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba—which tried to paint the 79-year-old leader as an agent of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Azad is in J&K to float his new political party and has been continuously holding rallies across various districts of the union territory.

The threat letter stated that ''the entry of political chameleon GH. Nabi Azad into J&K’s state politics is not an abrupt move but a well-planned move which was discussed and planned way back during his tenure in his previous political party. Before changing guards and moving to the valley, this political chameleon Azad had a detailed close door meeting with (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah and some reliable sources also say that NSA Doval was also called in another close door meeting.''

The letter further stated that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using displaced Kashmiri Pandits for its political agenda and Ghulam Nabi is part of the plan B of the Centre.

While addressing a rally in Srinagar, Azad responded to the threat letter saying, "'I just heard that there is a threat letter against me from militants. They said that before coming to Kashmir I met Amit Shah and Doval. I have never met Doval in my life, I swear by Allah. When I was in the parliament, I met all the political leaders,'' Azad said.

The veteran leader also appealed to terrorists to give up their arms and join the mainstream.

''Those who have picked up the gun, I appeal to them that guns are not the solution. It only spreads destruction. India is the biggest democracy. We are the nation of Gandhi,'' he said.

Addressing the issue of Article 370—in which Jammu and Kashmir's special status was revoked—Azad said that there is only one way of bringing back the legislation "if someone convinces PM Modi".

