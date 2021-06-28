J&K forceful conversion: Amit Shah assured abducted Sikh girls in J&K will soon return to families, says Manjinder Sirsa

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Monday that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured the DSGMC of the safe return of two Sikh girls to their families who were allegedly abducted, forcibly converted, and married off in Srinagar.

Addressing the media, the DSGMC president also said that Union Home Minister will soon meet the Jammu and Kashmir Sikh delegation to discuss the concerns of the minority.

"Home Minister Amit Shah has assured us about the safety of minority Sikh girls in the Valley and that the girls would be soon returned to their families. He has given time to meet Jammu and Kashmir Sikh delegation soon to discuss the minority's concerns," said Sirsa.

"Home Minister Amit Shah told us that he has been in touch with the Governor since yesterday and monitoring the entire situation. He has assured us that stringent action will be taken. Nobody will be spared. Our Sikh delegation will meet him in Delhi," he added.

On Sunday, Sirsa led a protest against the alleged forced conversion and marriage of Sikh girls in Kashmir.

Sirsa said, "Two Sikh girls were kidnapped at gunpoint and forcibly converted and wedded to elderly men of a different religion. Appeal to Centre to take action."

He along with a DSGMC delegation also met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday and sought the safe return of the Sikh girls.

