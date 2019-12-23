Jharkhand elections: Congress-JMM-RJD alliance lead as BJP trails; CM Raghubar Das falls behind

Counting of votes got underway in the Jharkhand assembly polls with the BJP leading in 29 seats and the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance leading in 42 seats.

According to the Election Commission trends, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha(JMM) is leading in 25 seats with the Congress ahead in 12 seats and the RJD in 5 seats. The JVM (P) was ahead in four seats, AJSU in three, BSP in two and CPI (ML) was ahead in one seat.

Chief minister Raghubar Das who was leading from Jamshedpur East by 1,449 votes was trailing with Independent candidate Saryu Rai leading by 771 votes.

Reacting to the development, CM Raghubar Das told ANI: "These trends are not the final word. There are more rounds of counting to be held," adding,"Had Saryu Rai caused damage, I would not have received the votes, which I did so far. Let me clearly state that we're not only winning but we'll also form govt under the leadership of BJP in the state."

JMM's Hemant Soren was leading from Barhait seat by 5, 319 votes but was trailing from Dumka by 5,381 votes. Former Jharkhand chief minister and JVM(P) chief Babulal Marandi was leading from Dhanwar seat by 5980 votes.

AJSU party's Sudesh Mahto was trailing in Silli seat with JMM's Seema Devi leading by 284 votes. JVM(P)'s candidate Babulal Marandi was leading from Dhanwar seat by 2,841 votes. However, Marandi said the results were "not as per our expecations".

"We will have to accept people's mandate. We will play the role which people's mandate has given us. Let the results come, then we will sit and discuss what to do," Mahto said.

The Communist Party of India(Maxist-Leninist) (Liberation) was leading in one seat in the state.