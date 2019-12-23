Jharkhand Aseembly polls: Outgoing CM Raghubar Das concedes defeat; says 'we respect' public mandate

The outgoing chief minister of Jharkhand, Raghubar Das tendered his resignation to the Governor on Monday after the landslide win of Congress-JMM-RJD alliance in the assembly election.

"People's mandate has not been in favour of BJP, but whatever has been the verdict of the people, we respect it," Das said after resigning from the post.

"I hope Hemant Soren and his government will work to fulfil the dreams of the people," Das added.

Das handed over his resignation to Governor Draupadi Murmu at Raj Bhavan here after the BJP lost assembly polls in the state.

Das also congratulated JMM working president Hemant Soren for the victory of the alliance led by his party in the elections.

"My heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Hemant Soren and all the newly-elected MLA," Das added.

As per Election Commission trends, Congress-JMM-RJD alliance won 45 seats and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 22 seats.

The counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats began at 8 am on Monday in all the 24 district headquarters amid tight security.

The state went to polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20.

Meanwhile, accepting the defeat, BJP president Amit Shah said, "We respect the mandate given by the people of Jharkhand."

"We express our heartfelt gratitude to the people for the opportunity given to BJP to serve the state for 5 years. The BJP will remain committed to the development of the state continuously."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Soren.

"Congratulations to @HemantSorenJMM Ji and the JMM-led alliance for the victory in the Jharkhand polls. Best wishes to them in serving the state."

"I thank the people of Jharkhand for having given @BJP4India the opportunity to serve the state for many years. I also applaud the hardworking Party Karyakartas for their efforts," PM Modi said in another tweet.

"We will continue serving the state and raising people-centric issues in the times to come," he added.