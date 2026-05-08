/Jews always felt very confident and safe in India: Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar

A striking new mural in New Delhi, commissioned by the Embassy of Israel, celebrates the deep cultural and historical connections between India and Israel.

Centred on maestro Zubin Mehta’s seven-decade partnership with the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, now marking its 90th anniversary, the artwork shows how music serves as a bridge between the two nations.

Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar, speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, emphasised the unique safety and acceptance Jewish communities have long enjoyed in India. “Jews always felt very confident and safe in India,” he said.

“Different communities, the Baghdadi Jews, the Bnei Menashe and Bene Israel have been living here safely for millennia and have been a bridge between our two nations.”

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He added: “We have a great common heritage and heritage of freedom of religion and of acceptance… Culture is the best ambassador of any nation, every civilisation.”

Azar also noted early Jewish pioneers in Bollywood and expressed confidence that bilateral projects, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, would advance once regional challenges are overcome. “We are on the right track,” he said.



Sidhant Sibal: What's the new mural all about?

Reuven Azar: Well, it's about the Israeli Philharmonic Orchestra, an amazing orchestra, one of the most famous ones in the world, and their cooperation with India, and especially with Zubin Mehta, a very famous master who has been working with the Philharmonic Orchestra for the last seven decades. We're celebrating 90 years of the orchestra and of him, and you know, the orchestra is looking forward to hosting, hopefully this year, to celebrate 90 years since its establishment.

Sidhant Sibal: If you can perhaps talk about the cultural aspect of the India-Israel relationship. Recently, we saw Indians who are Jewish going to Israel as well, perhaps talking about that aspect as well.

Reuven Azar: We have a great common heritage and heritage of freedom of religion and of acceptance. Jews have always felt very confident and safe in India, in different communities, have been living here for millennia. The Baghdadi Jews, the Bnei Menashe and the Bene Israel, all of them have been living here safely and have been a bridge between our two nations. Here we have another example of a bridge. A bridge through music. Culture is the best ambassador of any nation, every civilisation. And I'm happy that we can celebrate that. Very proud of this cooperation.

Sidhant Sibal: One aspect that perhaps has not been talked about is the Bollywood aspect, the Jewish origin of Bollywood actresses like Sulochana in the past, perhaps that aspect

Reuven Azar: Well, you know, back in the 40s, when the Bollywood industry was being born, there were many Jews who were involved in the industry. And, you know, like many things from generation to generation, things get sometimes forgotten. I think we have to do more to remind ourselves of the pioneers of the industry, including many Jews who were part of the industry.

Sidhant Sibal: So, my last question about the situation in West Asia, the relationship with India. How are things? We know that the relationship with India is very good. IMEC is something that is talked about, but because of the West Asia crisis, it hasn't moved as well. So perhaps your assessment about relations, and of course, the situation in West Asia.