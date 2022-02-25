Jammu & Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Amshipora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district. An encounter between terrorists and security forces started earlier today after the forces received input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

“02 terrorists killed. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow, ” said Jammu Kashmir Police.

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in the gunfight. The security forces have also recovered arms and ammunition from the encounter site. The Jammu and Kashmir Police had earlier received an input about the presence of terrorists in the Shopian district after which a joint Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was started in the area.

Police said during the search operation terrorists fired on security forces leading to a gun battle resulting in the killing of both the terrorists. The search operation in the area continues.

