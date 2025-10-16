/Jammu and Kashmir Police attach terror handler’s property under UAPA in Budgam

Srinagar: In a decisive move against terror networks, Jammu and Kashmir Police in Budgam attached a property measuring 10 marlas of land, along with a two-storeyed residential house in Sandipora, Budgam, on Thursday. The action, carried out with sanction from the competent authority, targets assets linked to terror financing, marking another step in the police’s ongoing efforts to dismantle terrorist networks in the region.

The property belongs to Muzaffar Hussain Allie, son of the late Ghulam Mohammad Allie, a resident of Sandipora, who is currently operating from Pakistan.

According to police investigations, Allie, who exfiltrated to Pakistan, was utilising the property to promote terrorist activities. Authorities revealed that he was attempting to sell the property to channel the proceeds into funding anti-national activities.

The attachment was executed under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, following a probe linked to FIR No. 38/2024 registered at the Chadoora Police Station. The police stated that Allie remains actively involved in anti-national activities from across the border, posing a continued threat to security.

“J&K Police is committed to taking firm action against individuals involved in terror activities and those aiding or abetting terrorism in any form,” a police spokesperson said. The attachment of the Sandipora property underscores the force’s resolve to disrupt the financial networks supporting terrorism in the region.

This operation is part of a broader crackdown by J&K Police to target terror operatives and their associates, ensuring that properties and resources linked to unlawful activities are seized to prevent their misuse. Authorities have vowed to maintain vigilance and pursue stringent measures against those threatening the region’s peace and security.