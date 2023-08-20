Jammu and Kashmir: Over 3.6mn people attended Independence Day events, says government

More than 3.6 million people participated in 77th Independence Day celebrations across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, reported Press Trust of India on Saturday (August19) citing an official government spokesperson.

The spokesman reported described the participation as a historic milestone. As per the report 3,685,106 people took part in total of 42,809 events. These events were conducted from the panchayat level. A panchayat is a village-level local governing body.

Apart from the usual events conducted at the twin capitals and district headquarters of the Union territory, the celebrations were held in scores of villages and towns raising the participation to new levels.

There was also participation from industrial units, educational institutions and even hospitals who conducted celebrations at their own levels.

In Jammu Division, 19,76,255 people participated in 23,163 events and in Kashmir Division, 17,08,851 people took part in 19,716 functions, the spokesman said.

In Kashmir Valley, Baramulla reported the highest level of participation of about 5,05,909 persons in 3,353 events, followed by Anantnag with 2,45,618 people in 2,676 events. Kupwara organised the highest number of 4,993 events providing opportunity to 2,34,146 people to participate in them and Pulwama organised 1,140 events which witnessed the participation of 1,81,195 people.

In Jammu Division, the highest participation of people were seen in Rajouri district where 3,95,916 people took part in 7,756 functions, followed by Kathua having 3,06,801 people taking part in 1,317 events.

In Srinagar, 91,504 people took party in 2,052 functions. In Jammu, 1,45,663 people attended 2,515 functions.

Lieutenane Governor Manoj Sinha hoisted the national flag at Bakshi stadium in Srinagar. About 10,000 people were present for the ceremony.

About 11,000 people attended the Independence Day event at the M A Stadium in Jammu.

Additionally, “Meri Maati Mera Desh” campaign, dozens of "Tiranga Rallies" were organised.

The celebrations under the theme are going to culminate on August 31 and many more events are lined-up for the days to come, said the spokesperson.

