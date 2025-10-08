Jammu and Kashmir on high alert: Multiple anti-terror operations underway in Rajouri and Udhampur

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are engaged in two major counter-terrorism operations — one in Rajouri and another in Udhampur — after receiving intelligence about the movement of heavily armed militants in both areas.
Security forces are carrying out multiple counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir, aimed at neutralising terrorist threats in the region. The first of these operations commenced in the Rajouri district, located in the Jammu division.
On Tuesday night, a fierce exchange of gunfire erupted between terrorists and the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s elite Special Operations Group (SOG) in the Beeranthub area, under the jurisdiction of Kandi Police Station in Rajouri. Acting on credible intelligence, security forces received information about the presence of three to four heavily armed terrorists hiding in the area.
Following this tip-off, a joint team of security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation to locate and neutralise the threat. As the forces tightened the cordon, the terrorists opened fire, triggering an intense gun battle. The operation is ongoing, with security forces maintaining a strong presence to ensure the area is secured, and the terrorists are apprehended or neutralised.
The second counter-terrorism operation is underway in the rugged terrain of Dharni Top, located in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir. According to reliable intelligence received by security forces, three suspected terrorists were observed navigating through the densely forested region of this remote area.
In response, a joint team comprising the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army, and paramilitary forces swiftly mobilised to neutralise the threat. The entire area has been effectively sealed off, with security forces establishing a tight cordon to prevent the terrorists’ escape. The operation is ongoing, with troops conducting meticulous search operations in the challenging, forested terrain to locate and apprehend the suspects, ensuring the safety and security of the region.