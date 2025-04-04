Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday called for an emergency meeting of Legislators of J&K's ruling alliance to discuss the recent transfer of 48 Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officials.

The transfer was ordered by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on April 1. National Conference leaders have shown strong opposition to these transfers and called them illegal as they were not discussed with the elected government.

A meeting was called by Abdullah to discuss these transfers with his legislators at the official residence of the Deputy Chief Minister at Fairview Gupkar. The transfers have led to a major standoff between the ruling government and LG office. The meeting was attended by leaders from the National Conference and Congress.

"It is an important meeting which has been called by the Chief Minister and when the Prime Minister and Home Minister have been praising the elections here, then everyone needs to respect the mandate given by the people to this government," says Tanvir Sadiq, National Conference Leader.

The National Conference has called these controversial transfers an infringement upon the authority of the elected government and violates the JK Reorganisation Act of 2019. Meanwhile, the Home Minister of India, Amit Shah, is scheduled to visit Jammu Kashmir on April 6. Sources in the government suggest that a meeting with the Chief Minister has been on the Home Minister's list as well.

In November 2024, a similar situation came up when Abdullah's directive to halt the transfer of 20 officials was disregarded making latest incident the second since the formation of government in Jammu and Kashmir.