/‘J&K was, is, and will always remain integral part of India’: New Delhi Slams Pakistan at UNGA

India on Saturday (Jun 6) slammed Pakistan at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), over “unwarranted references” to Jammu and Kashmir. India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, accused Islamabad of repeatedly misusing UN platfowms to push its political agenda and spreading misleading narratives on what New Delhi considers its internal matters.

“The unwarranted reference by Pakistan to a matter strictly internal to India, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, has compelled me to respond,” Harish said, speaking at the UNGA plenary meeting on the Annual Report of the UN Security Council.

His remarks come after Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, mentioned Jammu and Kashmir, reiterating Islamabad’s position that the dispute should be resolved in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

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In a sharp reply, Harish said, “Pakistan has decided not to spare this forum either from their characteristic misuse of august UN platforms for their divisive political interests. I’d like to remind Pakistan that being a member of the UN Security Council is a huge responsibility. It’s not a forum for peddling biased and false narratives.”

He also accused Pakistan of spreading “misinformed and misleading communications” at the UN Security Council. Reaffirming India’s long-standing position, Harish said that there was no ambiguity regarding the status of the region.

“Jammu and Kashmir was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. Any assertions to the contrary are baseless, devoid of and inconsistent with historical facts,” he said.

“Empty rhetoric and hollow claims by Pakistan would not change this fundamental reality,” Harish added.

Harish also called for reforms, urging expansion in both the permanent and non-permanent categories of Security Council membership, stressing that retaining the status quo would undermine the body’s effectiveness in the future.