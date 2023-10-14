Israel-Hamas war: Second batch of 235 Indians arrives in India under Operation Ajay

Under India-launched Operation Ajay in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war, a second batch of 235 stranded nationals arrived in the capital onboard a second flight from Tel Aviv on Saturday (Oct 14). The flight landed at Delhi's IGI (Indira Gandhi International Airport) Terminal 3 from the war-hit West Asian nation at 6:31 am on Saturday morning.

Before the arrival, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared an update on the Operation on X posting, "Flight #2 carrying 235 Indian nationals takes off from Tel Aviv." #OperationAjay



Flight #2 carrying 235 Indian nationals takes off from Tel Aviv. The flight was also carrying two infants, media reports said. Earlier on Friday (Oct 13) morning, the arrival of the first charter flight took place which repatriated 212 Indian nationals from Israel to India.

The foreign minister announced the repatriation operation days after Hamas terrorist organisation attacked Israel in a barbaric way, slaughtering men, women, and children of all ages.

Media reports said that a first-come, first-serve approach is being adopted to choose who will be taken back to India and when. Indian Embassy, has already shared helpline numbers with nationals in Israel as the country continues to reel under Hamas attack.

The Embassy asked Indians to register themselves in the mission's database. The cost of the repatriation is covered by the Indian government. Operation Ajay was launched on Thursday (Oct 12).

The evacuation of Indian nationals is still ongoing and will continue till everyone who wants to come back to India is taken back safely. India has pledged for the safety of its citizens.

Messages and emails are reportedly being sent to the stranded nationals for them to know about the flight information.

PTI news agency while quoting a PhD student Suryakant Tiwari said, "I really want to thank the Government of India for evacuating us from the war situation in Israel... Our government has evacuated us from such a situation under 'Operation Ajay'."

Approximately 18,000 Indian nationals, including students, live in Israel.

