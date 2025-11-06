/Is 'Jana Gana Mana’ a British anthem? BJP leader sparks controversy, Congress says...

A Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has sparked controversy after his claim that 'Jana Gana Man' - India's national anthem- is in reality a British anthem. Then minister, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri from Karnataka, claimed that the anthem was composed to welcome the British. The claim was heavily slammed by Congress leader Priyank Kharge, who said, "Another day, another RSS “WhatsApp history” lesson. @BJP4Karnataka MP Sri. Kageri now claims our National Anthem is “British.” Utter Nonsense."

Kharge also pointed out that Rabindranath Tagore penned the stanza, Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata, in 1911. It is the same stanza that later became India’s national anthem.

"Tagore also clarified in 1937 & 1939 that it hails the “Dispenser of India’s destiny,” and “could never be George V, George VI, or any other George," Kharge wrote.

