Is India planning to launch 6G services? PM Modi lays down the blueprint

The Indian government is planning to deploy 6G network and communication services at an affordable cost to the public by 2030, informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday during the unveiling of the 'Bharat 6G' vision document in the capital city of New Delhi.

The vision document has been introduced to present India as a global leader in 6G innovation and fasten the digital inclusion of citizens. It is also expected to help identify, fund research and deploy the next-generation technology across the country.

As per the document, the 6G rollout will be implemented in two phases (2023-2025 and 2025-2030) with the centre appointing an apex council to oversee the project.

Speaking at inauguration of ITU Area Office & Innovation Centre in Delhi. Initiatives like 6G Test Bed & 'Call Before You Dig' app are also being launched. https://t.co/z6hRdeTPbB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2023 ×

In the first phase, the government will facilitate in the testing and brainstorming of ideas with the related stakeholders. The second phase will be about establishing use cases for the technology and attempting to commercialize it.

“The new 5G technology promises a speed range of 40 – 1,100 Mbps with the potential to hit maximum speeds of 10,000 Mbps through technologies such as millimetre-wave spectrum and beamforming. While 5G itself seems very futuristic as of now, 6G will offer ultra-low latency with speeds up to 1 Tbps," read the document.

Currently, the 6G technology in the country is being developed by a collaboration of Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) - India's leading technical institutes.

The launch of the vision document comes barely six months after PM Modi formally launched 5G services in India on October 22. At the time, the Indian leader egged the related stakeholders to launch 6G services within the next decade.

“Today, we are talking about 6G only after six months of 5G rollout and this shows India’s confidence. We have also presented our vision document. This will become a major basis for 6G rollout in the next few years,” Modi said.

The fund the research for 6G innovation, the centre has recommended to set aside a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore

(With inputs from agencies)