After the Pahalgam terror attack carried out by Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, giving a befitting warning to the terrorists.

PM Modi is soon going to address the nation on May 12 (Monday) at 8 pm, two days after India-Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire. However, Pakistan violated the ceasefire multiple times.

After the Pahalgam attack, PM Modi addressed a rally in Bihar on April 24, vowing to finish terrorism and punish terrorists.

PM Modi's warning after Pahalgam attack

While speaking in Bihar, PM Modi vowed to identify, track and punish every terrorist and those backing them.

"We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism," the prime minister assured.

On April 22, terrorists attacked in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, claiming the lives of 26 people. The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the deadly attack in Pahalgam.

PM Modi further vowed to punish the terrorists with an unimaginable punishment.

"I want to say in very clear words that the terrorists who carried out this attack and those who conspired in it will receive a punishment bigger than they can imagine," he stressed.

On May 6-7, Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Following this, India carried out missile strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

India carried out a series of precision strikes on nine terror infrastructure sites, including terror camps and launchpads, in Pakistan and PoK on Wednesday midnight.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed the strikes calling them a “focused, measured and non-escalatory” response to the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Soon after the strikes, the Indian Army took to social media platform X to say: “Justice is served. Jai Hind!” Prior to this, the Army had posted: “prhaaraay snnihitaaH, jyaay prshikssitaaH” — Ready to strike, trained to win.

