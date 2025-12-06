/IndiGo flight operations still affected, thousands stranded at airports

IndiGo operations continued to suffer across India on Saturday. About 100 flights were cancelled affecting over a thousand passengers at some major airports like Mumbai, Guwahati and Hyderabad. Last-minute alerts, lack of communication and long queues were some of the complaints the passengers made at various airports across the country.

The Delhi airport was the worst affected as the highest number of cancellations were recorded at IGI aiport. According to the authorities IndiGo's 54 departures and 52 arrivals, a total of 106 flights, were cancelled as of Saturday morning, reported ANI. As of 9:00 am, IndiGo reported 109 cancellations nationwide, including 51 arrivals and 58 departures.

Down south, 69 IndiGo flights were planned to be cancelled at Hyderabad aiport on Saturday, including 26 incoming and 43 outgoing flights, impacting overall airport operations.

Assam in the North East also bore the brunt. The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati saw huge number of passengers waiting for their flights.

Some of the passengers shared their unpleasant experiences. An Indian Army personnel travelling with his family speaking to ANI said. "I received no intimation until last night. So, I reached here with my children and family. We were going to Silchar. But after we reached here, we came to know that my IndiGo flight was cancelled".

Another passenger, Sukhchain, said "My IndiGo flight, scheduled for 6.30 pm yesterday, was cancelled. They rescheduled it for 11 am today, but that too has been cancelled now. Airlines says that they will either initiate a refund or we will have to wait".

Crew shortage major reason

One of the major factors that has come to light for the massive disruption is crew shortage, particularly pilots, following the introduction of revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms. In November, the DGCA mandated more rest hours for pilots under new FDTL rule and asked airlines to make more and humane rosters.

Following the disruption, the airlines issued an apology for the inconvenience and said it had made "calibrated adjustments" to its flight schedules for the next 48 hours to restore normal operations. However, there are reports of over 170 IndiGo flights likely to be cancelled on Thursday too.