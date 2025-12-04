/IndiGo flight diverts to Ahmedabad after alleged bomb threat email

An IndiGo flight traveling from Madina to Hyderabad made an unscheduled landing in Ahmedabad on Thursday (December 4) after receiving an email warning of an alleged bomb threat. The message claimed that the plane would be blown up if it was allowed to land in Hyderabad. The aircraft, carrying more than 180 passengers and a crew of six, touched down in Ahmedabad around noon, where it was directed to a remote area of the airport. Security measures were quickly activated, and all passengers were evacuated to a safe zone while the plane was thoroughly inspected.

The bomb squad examined the plane’s cabin, cargo area, and baggage for any potential threats. No dangerous materials were discovered during the inspection. According to Atul Bansal, Deputy Police Commissioner of Ahmedabad Zone Four, the Hyderabad airport authorities received the bomb threat via email, prompting the flight’s emergency diversion to Ahmedabad.

Despite the scare, no passengers were found to be involved in any suspicious activities. Security personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) conducted a thorough search of the aircraft, and technical teams checked the plane’s safety measures. Normal operations at the airport resumed while the investigation continued. The airline officials said that decisions regarding the flight’s continuation to Hyderabad would be made after all safety checks and clearances were finalised.

