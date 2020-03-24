IndiGo crew member breaks down after neighbours accuse her of spreading coronavirus

The Indian air carriers have been at the forefront of rescuing Indian citizens stuck in countries where coronavirus has clenched into society.

But there are some instances when airline employees have been ostracized from their communities as a result of their line of duty and travel history due to fear of coronavirus.

A cabin crew at Indigo Airlines shared a heart-wrenching account on how the people in her area were spreading rumours that she was infected with the coronavirus.

In a video surfaced on twitter, Airlines crew member breaks down after housing society members accuse her of spreading coronavirus.

Can't believe how people are treating our airline crew. This @IndiGo6E crew is nearly broken from being discriminated & taunted. When she is gone for her flight, her mother is even refused groceries in her society. Police is also not helping.

The woman also alleged that her mother was also harassed when she was away from her home.

IndiGo had suspended its Southeast Asian flights only recently.

In a statement released today, IndiGo said, “There are some instances when our employees have been ostracised from their communities as a result of their line of duty and travel history ... Our operational crew, in all areas, play an equally important role to keep vital services intact. Our colleagues have been working selflessly to serve the country at this critical juncture. Our employees have been the front-runners in bringing our citizens back to the country and enabling them to reach their hometowns even during restricted movements. Please support our operating colleagues in such a difficult time.”

Earlier, Air India had also claimed that its employees have been facing social mistrust amid the global outbreak.

In its statement yesterday, Air India said, “It is alarming to note that in many localities, vigilante resident welfare associations and neighbours have started ostracising the crew, obstructing them from performing their duty or even calling in the police, simply because the crew travelled abroad in the course of their duty. These vigilantes have conveniently forgotten that many a spouse, parent, sibling child and near and dear one have been brought home safe and secure from affected countries thanks to the heroic efforts of these Air India crew.”