India: Mumbai registers 249 leptospirosis cases in July

Heavy rains have caused a significant rise in the number of leptospirosis cases in the past one week in India’s financial capital city Mumbai.

According to the data by Mumbai Civic Body, BMC, there has been a 138 per cent rise in the number of leptospirosis cases this year.

The city has recorded 249 cases in the month of July. Of which 145 have been reported from July 17-23 alone. This means that 20 people were diagnosed everyday in last one week.

Leptospirosis cases in 2022 and 2021 were 286 and 224 respectively, and this year in June and July, the city reported 346 cases.

What is Leptospirosis?

Leptospirosis is a common infection during monsoon, especially in areas prone to flooding and waterlogging; it is caused by a bacteria called spirochete.

The bacteria usually enter the host body through cuts and abrasions in the skin, sometimes they enter the body through the ingestion of floodwater through the mouth or nose.

BMC shares precautionary measures

The BMC has issued a warning regarding the risk of leptospirosis for individuals with open wounds who have been exposed to rainwater.

Doctors say, it usually takes five to 14 days after exposure to contaminated sources with an abrupt onset of symptoms like pain in the muscles, eye pain and headaches, followed by high fever and cold.

“We advise people to take precautionary measures and seek medical help if they develop any symptoms. If they have waded through stagnant water, consult the doctor and start prophylactic treatment within 24 to 72 hours,” says Dr Daksha Shah, executive health officer, BMC.

The officials have also increased testing and surveillance. BMC has been conducting door-to-door surveys.

Between July 1 and 23, around 1.5 million houses were surveyed in which around 8,198 people were treated for fever, and 87,985 were given prophylaxis for leptospirosis.

Officials say it is not a life-threatening disease, but taking precaution is a must as the cases are rising in the city.

Symptoms

- Jaundice

- Headaches

- Vomiting

- Muscle aches

- Skin rashes

- Diarrhoea