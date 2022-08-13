India's Kashmir all set to get a multiplex

For the first time in 30 years, India's Kashmir is all set to get a multiplex.

The construction of the multiplex is viewed as a significant step toward providing Kashmir's youth with a source of entertainment, as the boom of guns and bombs had drowned out all sounds for more than 20 years.

Due to an increase in militancy, the valley's theatres had to be shut in 1990.

This comes three years after the special status of the state was abolished by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

Three auditoriums totaling 520 seats will be included in the multiplex.

Businessman Vikas Dhar from Srinagar has teamed up with multiplex behemoth INOX Leisure to offer moviegoers theatres with 2K resolution, 2K laser projectors, 7.1-channel sound systems, and recliners, among other improvements to the film experience.

"The youth in this area have no entertainment options. We thus considered opening a multiplex," said Dhar.

Early September is the target date for the multiplex's grand opening.

According to officials, overall violence in Kashmir has decreased. However, there are still casualties from regular gun battles and sporadic insurgent attacks.

