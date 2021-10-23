India’s Jammu and Kashmir turns into fortress ahead of home minister Amit Shah’s 3-day visit

Fifty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) teams, special sniper units, drones and sharpshooters have been deployed ahead of Indian home minister Amit Shah’s three-day visit, to the northern Jammu and Kashmir state, which has witnessed a spate of civilian killings by the terrorists recently.

Notably, this will be the minister’s first visit to the Union Territory since its formation following the scrapping of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

Shah will arrive in Srinagar on Saturday accompanied by the other senior officials of the home ministry, heads of most of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the intelligence agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Temporary checkpoints and new bunkers have been created in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley. For the first time since 1990s, women CRPF personnel have been deployed in the city centre, Lal Chowk, and other areas to frisk women.

Also read | Terrorists involved in killing migrant workers in J&K eliminated: Police

The authorities have also suspended mobile internet in some parts of the Valley as a precautionary measure.

The visit comes in the backdrop of heightened terrorism activity in the state. Eleven civilians—most from the minority communities, including migrant labourers from other states—were shot down in targeted killings by the terrorists this month.

Also read | J&K: 13 terrorists killed in 9 encounters after civilian killings

The visit also comes amidst ongoing anti-terror operations in Poonch forests, where nine Army personnel were killed, increasing use of drones by Pakistan to ferry weapons and explosives along the Line of Control border, and attacks on security establishments in the region.

As per the itinerary schedule, Shah will hold security review meetings with armed forces and will meet the families of those killed in the recent civilian killings.

Apart from that, Amit Shah will reportedly inaugurate a direct flight between Srinagar and Sharjah on the first day of his visit and lay foundation stones of two medical colleges.

Also read | 19-year-old Pakistani terrorist, Ali Babar Patra, surrendered in J&K

He is then scheduled to chair a meeting of the Unified Command to review the security situation on the ground.

On Sunday, Amit Shah will travel to Jammu where he will address a public rally.

On Monday, the Union Home Minister is likely to meet sarpanches (village heads) to address their concerns before flying out.

(With inputs from agencies)