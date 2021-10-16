J&K: 13 terrorists killed in 9 encounters after civilian killings

13 terrorists have been killed in 9 encounters in Kashmir Valley in the last ten days. The Jammu and Kashmir Police claims to have killed 3 out of 5 terrorists from Srinagar city.

This comes after 7 civilian killings in the Kashmir valley recently.

The security was put on high alert after the recent civilian killings across the Kashmir Valley. Various search operations were carried out by the Police, Army and Paramilitary forces across the valley, which further led to encounters.

"13 terrorists have been killed in 9 encounters after civilian killings. We have neutralised 3 out of 5 terrorists of Srinagar City within less than 24 hours,'' said Vijay Kumar, IG Kashmir Police.

Earlier today, two terrorists including a LeT commander was killed in a gunfight in the Pampore area of Awantipora.

Police had an idea about the presence of these two terrorists in the area after which a search operation was launched.

Police said that they also gave them an option of surrender but they denied it.

"We offered them to surrender but they kept firing, triggering an encounter. They were trapped in a three-storey building, which is a concrete one. We fired grenades and the building caught fire. One of the slain militants has been identified as Umar Khanday of LeT and the other has been identified as Muhammad Sultan, who was the LeT commander .”

Police said that Umar Khanday was involved in the killing of two policemen in the Baghat area of Srinagar. Security is still on high alert across the Kashmir Valley.