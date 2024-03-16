India's home minister reacts to SC's order on electoral bonds, says 'fully respect but'

India's Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking about the Supreme Court's order on electoral bonds, said that he fully respects the order.

He added that the purpose of introducing the scheme was to put an end to the flow of black money in politics and added that it should have been improved and not scrapped.

Shah added that ''One Nation, One Election" is the concept which has been brought by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP and said that when it gets implemented, it will ensure the country's faster development and put an end to recurring expenditure.

"Electoral bonds were introduced to end the influence of black money in Indian politics. Everyone has to accept the decision given by the Supreme Court. I fully respect the Supreme Court decision. But I feel that instead of completely scrapping the electoral bonds, it should have been improved," Shah said while speaking at the India Today Conclave.

Amit Shah alleges Congress of mismanaging political donations

Speaking about the Congress, Shah said that the opposition party's leaders have been accepting political donations in cash since out of a donation of Rs 1,100, Rs 100 was being deposited by them in the name of the party and the rest of Rs 1,000 in their own pockets.

"The Congress party has run this system for years," the home minister said.

Shah stated that there have been claims of the electoral bonds benefiting the BJP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also claimed that is the biggest extortion activity.

"I want to make my stance clear about it. Out of the total Rs 200, 000 million electoral bonds, the BJP has got approximately Rs 60,000 million. Where did the rest of the bonds go? TMC has got Rs 16,000 million, Congress got Rs 14,000 million, BRS got Rs 12,000 million, BJD got Rs 7500 million and DMK got Rs 6390 million," Shah said.

"We have got Rs 60,000 million despite having 303 MPs and the rest got Rs 140,000 million against 242 MPs. What is the hue and cry about? I can say that once the accounts are settled they will not be able to face you all," the home minister added.

'One Nation, One Election' proposed to stop repeated expenditure: Shah

Speaking about the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, Shah said that a large amount of money is spent on conducting elections since the polls take place many times across the nation.

He said that most importantly because of the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct, the government's decision-making has been adversely affected because of which development work is stalled.

"The idea of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP behind one nation, one election is that elections are held again and again in this country and the people are busy in elections and this leads to repeated expenditure," said the home minister.

"Due to the model code of conduct, many development works come to a halt. One nation, one election is a solution for this," he added.

NDA will win all seats in Bihar, says Home Minister

Talking about the seat-sharing in the Indian state of Bihar, Shah said that they will settle everything in the next week.

"Everyone is united in NDA in Bihar and this time NDA will win all the seats in Bihar under the leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party," he added.

Speaking about the situation in the capital city where AAP and Congress have joined hands to fight elections, he said that in the last two Lok Sabha elections, BJP was able to secure more than 50 per cent of votes in all seats of Delhi and the vote share will surely increase this time.

"We are least bothered what they do in the remaining 49 per cent," Amit Shah said. "We have a track record of 10 years and an agenda for the next 25 years. It is an agenda to create a great India and that is why the public is putting faith in us," the minister said.