Indian vlogger travels to Afghanistan, shows off Taliban's gun collection

A vlogger from the Indian state of Kerala travelled to Afghanistan and shared a video praising the Taliban regime, local media reported on Tuesday (September 19). Muhammed Yaseen, who runs a YouTube channel by the name of "Yaseen Vlogs," has been sharing videos of his stay in Afghanistan. On September 13, Yaseen uploaded a video titled "TALIBAN GUN COLLATIONS" where he praised the Taliban and showed some of their guns.

The video has garnered over 163,000 views. Yaseen emphasised that the Taliban had been very welcoming and friendly. The video was criticised on social media.

In another video, Yaseen talked about open gun markets in Afghanistan and shared a video of the regime inviting him for lunch. He also shared another video talking about the life of women under the regime.

Since taking over Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban have deeply restricted the rights and freedoms of women and girls through bans on education and work. The regime has said that they respect women's rights in line with their interpretation of Islamic law and local custom.

On September 12, the UN rights chief accused the Taliban of a "shocking level of oppression" of women and girls and said human rights in Afghanistan were in a state of collapse.

"Human rights in Afghanistan are in a state of collapse, acutely affecting the lives of millions of women, men, girls and boys," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk told the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

"The shocking level of oppression of Afghan women and girls is immeasurably cruel," he added.

