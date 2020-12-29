Indian Railways completes 180 kmph speed trial of Vistadome tourist coach

Railway minister Piyush Goyal today announced the successful completion of 180 kmph speed trial of the new design of Vistadome tourist coach.

The state-of-the-art coaches will mainly operate in tourist locations namely in Kashmir Valley, Darjeeling, Kalka Simla Railway, Nilgiri mountains among other popular destinations.

Ending the Year on a Great Note: Indian Railways' 🚆 successfully completed 180 kmph speed trial of new design Vistadome tourist coach



These coaches will make train journeys memorable for the passengers 🛤️ & give further boost to tourism 🚞 pic.twitter.com/3JxeVbQClg — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 29, 2020 ×

The coaches have large glass windows, glass roofs and observation lounge which makes viewing a "delightful experience" on these trains.

According to South Western Railway, Kalka - Shimla Railway which recognised by UNESCO offers see-through glass rooftop Vistadome coach for its special train (Him Darshan) express.

"Travelling in the Vistadome coach is a delightful experience," the South Western Railway said in its tweet.

The seats in the coaches can reportedly rotate 180 degrees and is equipped with Wi-Fi. It also has laminated glass sheets to protect it from shattering.

The coaches were rolled out by Indian Railways' Integral Coach Factory(ICF) in Chennai. The ICF had launched nine rakes in three phases.

According to the Railways, the ICF has also played a major role in the fabrication of first integrated sell-by Marathwada Rail Coach Factory at Latur.